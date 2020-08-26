Google Chrome browser gets faster tabs, cool features

New Delhi: Google has introduced several features including tabs that load faster and let you organise and find them easily in Chrome browser.

Google in a blog wrote that it is "sharing a number of improvements, including tabs that load faster and new features that let you organize and find them easily."

To start with, Google has made tabs 10 percent faster in Chrome via under-the-hood performance improvements. Now the users can collapse and expand tab groups so it's easier to see the ones they need to access.

Google has introduced New touch-friendly tabs for tablet mode. If you use Chrome in your laptop's tablet mode, you'll soon have an easier time flipping through your tabs, finding the page you're looking for, and browsing the web," it said.

You can also Switch to an already-open tab. "Rolling out on Android in this release, when you start typing a page title into the address bar, you’ll see a suggestion to switch to that tab if you already have it open. You can already do this in Chrome on your laptop," Google wrote.

Users can find their tab faster with tab previews by hovering over a tab and quickly see a thumbnail preview of the page.

Google said, over the next few weeks, users will able to fill out PDF forms and save them with their inputs, directly from Chrome. If you open the file again, you can pick up where you left off.

"For Android users, we've improved URL sharing to help you quickly copy a link, send it to Chrome on your other devices, and send links through other apps," Google said.

You can also print the page or generate a QR code to scan or download. This new QR code feature is also rolling out to Chrome on desktop and can be accessed from a new QR icon in the Chrome address bar.