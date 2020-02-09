हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google Chrome

Google Chrome will block non-secure file downloads on HTTPS pages

Google Chrome has announced that it will now ensure that secure pages only download secure files by blocking mixed content downloads or non-HTTPS downloads, which start on secure pages. 

Google Chrome will block non-secure file downloads on HTTPS pages
File photo

California: Google Chrome has announced that it will now ensure that secure pages only download secure files by blocking mixed content downloads or non-HTTPS downloads, which start on secure pages. 

The move is to ensure that only secure content is downloaded through secure pages because Chrome currently does not give any indication to the user if their privacy is at stake. Eventually, Chrome plans to remove support for insecure downloads, the official blog notes.

Starting with Chrome 81, Chrome will begin gradually addressing the issue in the form of warnings and blocking of mixed content downloads. By October, when it releases Chrome 86, it will block all mixed content downloads. 

Mobile platforms will have a delayed rollout by one release.

Tags:
Google ChromeGoogle Chrome browserGoogle US
Next
Story

Study maps future direction of bioprinting research

Must Watch

PT29M24S

Government on development in Delhi this time?