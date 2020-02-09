Google Chrome will block non-secure file downloads on HTTPS pages

California: Google Chrome has announced that it will now ensure that secure pages only download secure files by blocking mixed content downloads or non-HTTPS downloads, which start on secure pages.

The move is to ensure that only secure content is downloaded through secure pages because Chrome currently does not give any indication to the user if their privacy is at stake. Eventually, Chrome plans to remove support for insecure downloads, the official blog notes.

Starting with Chrome 81, Chrome will begin gradually addressing the issue in the form of warnings and blocking of mixed content downloads. By October, when it releases Chrome 86, it will block all mixed content downloads.

Mobile platforms will have a delayed rollout by one release.