New Delhi: Google announced that it is giving a fresh look to its web browser Chrome on desktop and rolling out some new updates to make it easy, quick and safe. Tech giant is celebrating the 15th birth anniversary of its flagship browser whose popularity and success has out beaten the competitors in recent years and become the most widely used browser globally.

1) In coming weeks, you are going to notice more refine Chrome’s icons with a focus on legibility (to see them clearly). Moreover, there will be a new color palettes that better complement the tabs and toolbar.

2) Google uses material you design to make the browser more personal and evocative. “These new themes and distinct colors can help you distinguish between profiles, like your work and personal accounts, at a glance,” Google said in the blog.

3) Alongside, Google is integrating with operating systems so Chrome preferences can easily adapt to OS-level settings, like dark and light modes.

4) Other updates to make Chrome easier to use are: a more comprehensive menu for faster access to chrome extensions, Google translate, Google Password Manager, and more.

5) Redesign of Chrome Web Store

Google has revamped its web browser extension store ‘Chrome Web Store’ using material you style cue to discover helpful extensions.

6) Joining the bandwagon, it will feature new extension categories – like AI-powered extensions and Editors’ spotlight – plus more personalized recommendations.

7) New Search Features In Web Browser

Google rolled out new capabilities that give you quicker access to information and search tools as you browse.

8) How to access these tools?

Step 1: Once you’re on a webpage, select the ‘Search this page with Google’ option from the three-dot menu.

Step 2: That will open the Google search side panel, where you can find related searches, learn more about a page’s source or start another search altogether.

Step 3: Pin the Google search side panel to your toolbar for easy and quick access.

9) More safe search with more upgrades

10 ) To block these dangerous sites the moment they launch, Google is upgrading the Standard protection mode of Safe Browsing so it will now check sites against Google’s known-bad sites in real time, without sharing your browsing history with Google. By shortening the time between identification and prevention of threats, it expects to see 25% improved protection from malware and phishing threats. This update will roll out to Chrome in the coming weeks.