close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google doodle

Google Doodle celebrates World Earth Day with interactive slideshow

The doodle features the six organisms which have unique qualities

Google Doodle celebrates World Earth Day with interactive slideshow

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Earth Day, Google Doodle celebrated the day with an interactive slideshow that explains six organisms and their earthly superlative.

The doodle showcases the six organisms which have unique qualities like being tallest, smallest, oldest, and more.  "The last thing I wanted to do was feature animals based on their cuteness or how they might appeal in some way to my mammalian sensibilities. We tried to focus on having a good range of organisms from around the globe," says Google's Earth Day 2019 doodle creator Kevin Laughlin.

The slides feature the Wandering Albatross, which has the widest wingspan of any living bird, the Paedophryne Amanuensis that hold the world record for the smallest frog, and smallest vertebrate, Amazon Water Lily which is amongst the World's largest aquatic plants and so on.

Talking about the message he wished to spread through his google, Laughlin said, "I can inspire the smallest bit of curiosity or wonder in someone, that would make me very happy. How often does one take a moment to contemplate a tiny critter that lives in the bowels of a cave in Georgia? All life is incredible and worth celebrating."

 

Tags:
Google doodleWorld Earth Dayinteractive slideshowworld earth day 2019
Next
Story

iPhones to sport 3-camera setup, 12MP selfie shooter

Must Watch

PT7M46S

BJP President Amit Shah slams opposition in press conference from Kolkata