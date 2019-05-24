close

google duo

Google Duo now has data saving, group calls for Android

The select regions where users can limit data usage on mobile networks and WiFi on Android include Indonesia, India, and Brazil.

San Francisco: Google Duo is rolling out group video calls and data saving mode for Android users in India. The feature will be available on iOS soon.

With this, users can have up to eight people on a call at a time.

"India is already the largest market for Duo globally, and we`re committed to building for India, helping people have a seamless experience connecting with their loved ones face to face," Shweta Vaidya, Product Manager, Google Duo, said in a statement.

By setting up the data saving mode, the company claimed, users can reduce data usage by up to 50 per cent.

The select regions where users can limit data usage on mobile networks and WiFi on Android include Indonesia, India, and Brazil.

All Duo calls, video messages, and group calls on the platform are encrypted end-to-end so users` conversations stay private, the company added.

