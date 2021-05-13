Google enables black mode for its search engine on desktop

Washington [US], May 13 (ANI): American search engine Google has globally joined the bandwagon for enabling the dark mode feature for Google search on desktop. The tech-savvies were looking forward to the much-awaited feature when Google announced in December 2020 that it had begun testing the new dark theme for its search engine.

According to Mashable India, months after trial, the search engine giant has finally given a green flag for its release on Windows 10 and macOS platforms. However, the same has not been rolled out for all regions yet.

To check the same, Mashable India has provided few options like- a user might see a `Dark Theme is now available` notification on Google search for the web or, the other way to check for the same is to click on the Settings button on the Google Search home page and see if you are able to see the dark theme option under the appearance section.

The settings tab will see three options- default, light theme, and dark theme. Google`s dark mode will be the same as other apps` dark modes. The search engine which used to be colourful, will turn out to be monochromatic after the option is selected. Google is the latest addition to enable the dark mode for its platform after social media platforms like Whatsapp, Instagram, and Facebook.

The reason for the dark mode being highly in demand for users is that it is better than the light theme in terms of eye protection. The night mode is soft to the eyes than the light theme that gives stress to the eyes especially for those people who have desk jobs.