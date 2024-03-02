Google Faces Backlash For Removing Indian Apps From Play Store Amid Fee Dispute

New Delhi: Google initiated the removal of apps from 10 companies in India, which notably included popular matrimony apps like Bharat Matrimony. This action arose from a disagreement concerning service fee payments, potentially leading to a clash with startup companies.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) criticized Google's removal of apps belonging to Indian companies and demanded Google to reinstate those delisted apps on its Play Store, on Saturday. (Also Read: Google Removes Some India Matrimony Apps, Executive Calls Move 'Dark Day')

In a released statement, the association "strongly condemned" the removal of apps from some of the leading consumer digital companies, including Bharatmatrimony, Info Edge, Shaadi.com, and TrulyMadly, from the Play Store. (Also Read: Zoom To Stop Support For Certain iPhones By March 2024: All You Need To Know)

"The association's governing council has called the delisting of apps unfair and disproportionate," said IAMAI. Info Edge Founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani posted on X that Indian companies will comply for now.

"But what India needs is an App Store/Play Store that is a part of Digital Public Infrastructure - like UPI and ONDC. The response needs to be strategic," Bikhchandani commented.

The IAMAI urged Google to urgently reinstate the delisted apps and engage in consultations with the industry body or member companies to find "mutually agreeable solutions till the matter is subjudice".

The industry body responded after Google said that at least 10 companies, including many well-established ones, "have chosen to not pay for the immense value they receive on Google Play by securing interim protections from court", and removed some of them from Play Store as it enforced new policies.

The IAMAI is an non-profit industry body representing 580 companies, including Indian and multinational corporations,as well as startups.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a policy think-tank representing homegrown startups, on Friday condemned the move, saying that by delisting apps, Google is trying to "intimidate and coerce the developers" who have dared to challenge its "exploitative policies". (With Inputs From IANS)