Zoom To Stop Support For Certain iPhones By March 2024: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a company based in San Jose, California is known for its communication technology. While it was hugely popular during the pandemic, its popularity has gone down in recent years.

However, this week, Zoom made a big decision to stop supporting certain iPhone models that use specific iOS versions. This change could affect many iPhone users who rely on Zoom for communication. (Also Read: UK Woman Discovers Baby's Rare Eye Cancer Using Phone Flash; Read The Full Story)

The news was accompanied by an update from the platform for iPhone users, urging those with unsupported iOS versions to either update their software or switch to a different iPhone model. This step ensures continued access to Zoom on their device with the latest security measures and standards in place. (Also Read: NoiseFit Twist Go Smartwatch With More Than 100 Sports Modes Launched In India At Rs 1,199; Check Specs)

Zoom has announced that starting from March, the video conferencing app will no longer be supported on iOS 11 and iOS 12 versions. According to Zoom, users can continue using the platform if their iPhone runs on iOS 13 or a higher version. However, this could mean that older iOS versions might not be compatible with some of the latest security features on Zoom.

For those still using devices with iOS 11 or 12, it's essential to consider upgrading to a supported iOS version. Not doing so may mean missing out on future Zoom updates and features. Zoom recommends checking the complete release notes for further iOS updates on their website for more information. This action by Zoom emphasizes the significance of keeping up with software updates for the best functionality and security.