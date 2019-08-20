close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google, Gmail down for some users in US

Some users had reported they had been able to log in by using an incognito window under the Chrome browser.

Google, Gmail down for some users in US

San Francisco: Google and its popular email service Gmail experienced issues on Monday as thousands of users, especially in the US, were unable to log in to the Google services.

The areas with the highest level of outages were in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago and Toronto, The Mercury News reported on Monday.

"We are investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. Users may experience issues signing into all Google services," Google said.

The company also updated its Google Cloud Status Dashboard saying: "We are investigating an issue with authentication to Google App Engine sites, the Google Cloud Console, Identity Aware Proxy and Google OAuth 2.0 endpoints."

Some users had reported they had been able to log in by using an incognito window under the Chrome browser.

 

Tags:
GoogleGmailGoogle outage
Next
Story

SC issues notice to Centre on Facebook's plea to transfer case over Aadhaar-social media linking

Must Watch

PT1M55S

10 key takeaways of telephone talks of PM Modi & Donald Trump