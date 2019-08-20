Google, Gmail down for some users in US

San Francisco: Google and its popular email service Gmail experienced issues on Monday as thousands of users, especially in the US, were unable to log in to the Google services.

The areas with the highest level of outages were in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago and Toronto, The Mercury News reported on Monday.

"We are investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. Users may experience issues signing into all Google services," Google said.

The company also updated its Google Cloud Status Dashboard saying: "We are investigating an issue with authentication to Google App Engine sites, the Google Cloud Console, Identity Aware Proxy and Google OAuth 2.0 endpoints."

Some users had reported they had been able to log in by using an incognito window under the Chrome browser.