Google halts Play Store billing in India; developers get compliance relief: All you want to know

Search giant Google has paused enforcement of the requirement for developers to comply with Google Play's billing system for the purchase of digital goods and services. The compliance has been halted only for transactions by users in India. Google said that it will review legal options in the meantime in wake of the recent ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). It may be noted that Google is facing crores of rupees penalty for allegedly unfair business practices.

"Following the CCI's recent ruling, we are pausing enforcement of the requirement for developers to use Google Play's billing system for the purchase of digital goods and services for transactions by users in India while we review our legal options and ensure we can continue to invest in Android and Play," Google said in an update on help centre page.

Developers in India were given an extension until October 31, 2022 to comply due to unique circumstances with the payments landscape in the country. "The requirement to use Google Play's billing system applies for in-app digital content purchases for users outside of India," Google added.

Also Read: Nothing rolls out Ear (1) and Ear (Stick) support for Phone (1), other smartphones

Last month, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had slapped a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on the internet major for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies. The regulator had also directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices as well as carry out various measures to address the anti-competitive issues within a defined timeline, according to an order.

The recent Play Store policy ruling marked the second major CCI order against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog also imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets concerning Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

Google has said that it is committed to its users and developers and was reviewing the CCI's decision to evaluate the next steps.

(With PTI inputs)