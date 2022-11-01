Nothing rolls out Ear (1) and Ear (Stick) support for Phone (1), other smartphones

Nothing smartphone and earbud maker today rolled out support features for Ear 1 and Ear Stick for not only Nothing Phone 1 but also for non-nothing smartphones. In its blog post, the company said that from today, users can control all Ear (1) features directly in Phone (1) under Device Details and Ear (stick) features when it launches. It asked non-Phone (1) users to download the new Nothing X app to avail of the features.

"Ear (stick) is coming. And we’ve made controlling its features easy for you. Whether you have a Phone (1) or not. Starting today, if you have a Phone (1), we’re seamlessly integrating all Ear (stick) features and customisations into Device Details. Easily accessible via Quick Settings. For all Nothing OS versions 1.1.4 or higher. And for non-Phone (1) users, the same features will be available in the new Nothing X app," said Nothing in its blog post.

The company said that users need not wait for Ear (stick) launch and can control all of Ear (1)’s features in Phone (1)’s Device Details or the Nothing X app now. The features include equaliser settings, find lost earbuds option, download firmware option and allows checking battery levels.

It said that Ear (stick) features like - Customise gesture controls, Customise equaliser settings for tailored low, mid, and high-frequency levels, in-ear detection, low lag mode, checking battery levels of each earbud and the case can be accessed either through the Device Details or through the Nothing X app.

Ear (1) features that can be accessed through the app or Phone 1 include - Switch between Active Noise Cancellation modes, Customise gesture controls, Choosing between different preset equaliser settings, In-ear detection, Finding My Earbuds, Checking the battery levels of each earbud and the case and Download firmware update.

Nothing also detailed steps for Phone (1) users. "Connect an Ear (1) (and later, Ear (stick)) to your Phone (1) by pressing and holding the pairing button on the charging case. Then long press the Bluetooth icon in Quick Settings or open "Settings - Connected Device". Tap on the "Gear" icon on the connected Nothing earbuds. If you are on OS 1.1.4 or higher, and already have the Ear (1) app, the icon will be hidden and all settings and features will be automatically integrated into Device Details," said the company.

Those who don’t have a Phone (1), can download the Nothing X app and sync their Ear (1) and Ear (Stick) with the app to enjoy the support feature.

"If you already have the Ear (1) app, just update it to instantly transform it into the Nothing X app," said the company.