Google I/O 2021 event: Here’s how to watch live and what to expect

Google is set to start its Google I/O event at 10.30 pm on May 18. It will happen virtually this year, thanks to the ruckus created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The technology giant is expected to make important announcements like Wear OS, Android 12, and more.

Here’s how you watch the event live:

Google I/O 2021: When is the event going to happen?

The Google I/O event will start on May 18 and will end on May 20. The 3-day event has been scheduled for 10:30 pm India time.

Here’s how to watch Google I/O 2021?

Users can live stream the Google event on Google itself and other social media channels of Google.

Developers will also be able to register the event to the Google I/O website and then they can watch live sessions as well as attend virtual workshops. This annual conference will have dedicated sessions on various topics ranging from Android and Google Play to ARCore and smart home.

Here’s what to expect from Google I/O 2021?

Google has not officially revealed what it is going to launch at that event. It is expected to unveil Wear OS, Android 12 and Google Pixel A.

Besides that, a leak from Google had also revealed that true wireless headphones Pixel Buds A-Series are also in the works, and it is likely that the company would officially announce them at the Google I/O event.

