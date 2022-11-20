topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
GOOGLE

Google introduces conversation summaries in Spaces Chats

The Workspace Spaces Chat conversation summary will appear at the top of the Chats within Spaces, summarising any unread chatter in the Chats conversation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 08:37 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Google introduced conversation summaries in Google Chat.
  • The new feature will summarise conversations for users.
  • The conversation summary will appear at the top of the Chats.

Trending Photos

Google introduces conversation summaries in Spaces Chats

New Delhi: Google has introduced conversation summaries in Google Chat for messages in "Spaces", which will summarise conversations for users in their Premium Workspace. According to TechCrunch, in larger Workspaces, these Chats conversations can be difficult to keep up with unless users are always checking their Spaces for new conversations in Chats.

The Workspace Spaces Chat conversation summary will appear at the top of the Chats within Spaces, summarising any unread chatter in the Chats conversation. (Also Read: Football fever! Kerala villagers buy house, ONLY Reason: Watch FIFA World Cup 2022)

By clicking on the summary of the Spaces Chats, users will jump straight to the conversation, even if it`s already visible and the conversation summary has only summarised a few lines of the Chats conversation, according to the report. (Also Read: Google adds Material You toggle to Docs, Sheets, Slides)

To turn the conversation summary on and off, users will need to go on Google Chat, then click Settings > Conversation summary and then tick or untick the box next to show summaries in spaces that have many unread messages.

Also, last week, the tech giant announced that it will soon allow users to schedule recurring Do Not Disturb (DND) features on its Chats platform.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!