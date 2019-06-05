close

Google introduces special features to Search, Assistant for updates on ICC Cricket World Cup

You can explore the tournament table, stats, and upcoming matches right in Google Search by searching ICC Cricket World Cup in English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, or Urdu.

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has introduced special features to its Search, Assistant to allow users get all the important updates on ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

"You can view short video clips highlighting exciting moments, and read through live commentary in English and Hindi. If you’re following a team or all matches in the World Cup, you’ll also see game notifications appear on your home screen," Google wrote in its blog.

You also can pin real-time scores on your Android phone screen from Search on mobile browsers or from the Android Google App. Find the match you’re looking for, then tap and drag to pin the match anywhere on your screen, it said.

After each match, you can dive into summaries including player of the match, top performers and key moments. Within an hour after a game ends, you’ll find video recaps from select broadcasting partners featuring highlights of major match moments.

Google added that you can ask your Assistant for interesting stats about your favorite player or team -- like how many career runs a player has, or who the player of a specific match was. You can even get up-to-date stats by asking, "Hey Google, what are the current Cricket standings?" This also works in Google Search.

Tags:
Google searchGoogle AssistantICC Cricket World Cup
