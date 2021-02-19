Google is closing 'This' service from February 24, Back up your data right now with these easy steps

New Delhi: Google has started reminders and updates to the users over the deadline of its popular music streaming service 'Play Music' that will be deleted on February 24, 2021.

"We'll soon delete all of your Google Play Music library and data. On February 24,2021, we will delete all of your Google Play Music data. This includes your music library with any uploads, purchases and anything you've added from Google Play Music. After this date,there will be no way to recover it," Google said.

"You've already transferred to YouTube Music. But, if you've made any changes, you still have the option to transfer again so your music library is up to date. If you would like to download your Google Play Music library and data, you can do so with Google Takeout before February 24,2021," it added.

Google had shut down operations of Play Music in December 2020 which will be replaced by YouTube Music. Users who had previously used Play Music app for music can now switch their services to YouTube Music.

You can back up your content Google Play Music and transfer it to YouTube Music in few easy steps.

Download YouTube Music app either from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and install it.

To transfer your data, click on the transfer button.

The data includes music library including purchased/uploaded music, playlists, radio station metadata, and search/playback history.

Podcasts will not be able to transfer under this feature.

Users who have already transferred their data to YouTube Music app, Google has recommended repeating the process to keep their library up to date.

"For users who decide not to transfer their Google Play Music account to YouTube Music, we will be sure to cancel your subscription at the end of your billing cycle so you are not paying for a subscription," Google had said in a Blogspot.