Google Layoffs: Employees Plan Protests; CEO Confirms More Job Cuts in 2024

New Delhi: In the wave of happiness, Google employees are gearing up for protests in response to the company's recent layoffs. This move has reportedly left around 15,000 individuals out of work. The Alphabet Workers Union coordinated demonstrations at five Google campuses across the United States on January 18, stretching from Mountain View, California, to New York. According to reports, the objective of the protest is to confront what they consider "bogus talking points" used by Google to justify its recent moves.

To recall, Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed more layoffs in 2024, stating tough choices must be made to invest in big priorities. It is reported that more than 1,000 employees have lost their jobs across multiple divisions within the tech giant. On the other hand, the Alphabet Workers Union revealed that nearly 15,000 colleagues have been impacted by layoffs over the past year. This revelation has intensified the dissatisfaction among employees, prompting them to organize planned protests. (Also Read: Google Pixel 8 Series Mint Colour Officially Teased; Set To Launch On This Date)

Expressing concerns about the repercussions of the layoffs, Stephen McMurtry, a senior software engineer and the communications chair of the Alphabet Workers Union, shared his thoughts. He highlighted the resulting chaos, increased workloads, and widespread anxiety among employees, who are now apprehensive about the possibility of their teams facing sudden dissolution.

In the face of growing criticism, Google defended its actions by stating that they were a responsible investment in the company's key priorities and the substantial opportunities that lie ahead. Earlier, Alphabet Inc.’s Google has said that the company is laying off hundreds of people working on its voice-activated Google Assistant software, hardware, and engineering teams. (Also Read: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Is Striving To Avoid Major Issues In the Future of AI)