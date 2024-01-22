Google Pixel 8 Series Mint Colour Officially Teased; Set To Launch On This Date

New Delhi: Search engine leader Google launched the Pixel 8 series globally in October last year. The series includes the standard Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 is available in three colour options: Black, Green, and Pink. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro comes in Black and Blue options. Notably, both handsets are available for purchase on Flipkart in various colours and storage options in India.

Now, Google has teased a new ‘Mint’ colour option for the Pixel 8 series on 'X ' which is set to launch on January 25, 2024.

01000110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01111001 01100101 01100001 01110010 00101100 00100000 01100110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01100100 01110010 01101111 01110000 00101110 00100000 https://t.co/1nhhiCtNCe pic.twitter.com/CyOeJ9Czvd — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) January 19, 2024

It remains uncertain whether the new colour will be featured on both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models or if it will be exclusive to one of them. However, the teaser on 'X' (earlier Twitter) reveals the Pixel 8 Pro being painted on the handset. An update to confirm the phone's release with a new colour option in India has not been released yet by the company. (Also Read: OnePlus 12 Series Price In India, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Official Launch on January 23)

Let's unwrap the specifications of the Google Pixel 8 series

Google Pixel 8 series Display

The Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED screen boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Glass Victus 2 protection, and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits. In comparison, the Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with a matching 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 8 series Processor

The Pixel 8 series smartphones are powered by the in-house Tensor G3 chipset paired with Titan M2 security microprocessor.

Google Pixel 8 series RAM and storage

The Pixel 8 series smartphones come with a maximum of 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage, individually.

Google Pixel 8 series Camera

The Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens featuring Super Res Zoom, enabling up to 30x zoom. Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro features a 10.5MP front camera. In the Pixel 8 handset, it is equipped with a 50MP wide camera featuring Super Res Zoom up to 8x, along with EIS and OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The device also includes a 10.5MP front-facing selfie camera. (Also Read: WhatsApp Is Working On This Feature To Make File Transfer Easy; Check Here)

Google Pixel 8 series Battery

The Pixel 8 Pro is loaded with a large 5,050mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. While the Pixel 8 has a 4,575mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.