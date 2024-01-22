trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712654
Google Pixel 8 Series Mint Colour Officially Teased; Set To Launch On This Date

Both the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro handsets are available for purchase on Flipkart in various colours and storage options in India. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Google Pixel 8 Series Mint Colour Officially Teased; Set To Launch On This Date Image Credit: Twitter/madebygoogle

New Delhi: Search engine leader Google launched the Pixel 8 series globally in October last year. The series includes the standard Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 is available in three colour options: Black, Green, and Pink. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro comes in Black and Blue options. Notably, both handsets are available for purchase on Flipkart in various colours and storage options in India.

Now, Google has teased a new ‘Mint’ colour option for the Pixel 8 series on 'X ' which is set to launch on January 25, 2024. 

It remains uncertain whether the new colour will be featured on both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models or if it will be exclusive to one of them. However, the teaser on 'X' (earlier Twitter) reveals the Pixel 8 Pro being painted on the handset. An update to confirm the phone's release with a new colour option in India has not been released yet by the company. (Also Read: OnePlus 12 Series Price In India, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Official Launch on January 23)

Let's unwrap the specifications of the Google Pixel 8 series 

Google Pixel 8 series Display

The Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED screen boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Glass Victus 2 protection, and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits. In comparison, the Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with a matching 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 8 series Processor

The Pixel 8 series smartphones are powered by the in-house Tensor G3 chipset paired with Titan M2 security microprocessor.

Google Pixel 8 series RAM and storage

The Pixel 8 series smartphones come with a maximum of 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage, individually.

Google Pixel 8 series Camera

The Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens featuring Super Res Zoom, enabling up to 30x zoom. Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro features a 10.5MP front camera. In the Pixel 8 handset, it is equipped with a 50MP wide camera featuring Super Res Zoom up to 8x, along with EIS and OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The device also includes a 10.5MP front-facing selfie camera. (Also Read: WhatsApp Is Working On This Feature To Make File Transfer Easy; Check Here)

Google Pixel 8 series Battery

The Pixel 8 Pro is loaded with a large 5,050mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. While the Pixel 8 has a 4,575mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

