Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754331
NewsTechnology
GOOGLE MEET

Google Meet Now Lets You Use Features Like Polls, Q&A During Live Streams On Mobile

Google has introduced new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features for its Chromebook Plus laptops that will allow users to chat with Gemini, reimagine photos and others. 

|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 08:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Google Meet Now Lets You Use Features Like Polls, Q&A During Live Streams On Mobile File Photo

New Delhi: To make it easier for users to interact with people during a live stream, Google has rolled out features like "polls, Q&A, and reactions" on its video conferencing app Meet for mobile devices.  According to the tech giant, if users join a live stream from the Google Meet Android or iOS app, they can use these features "when they're available".

In addition, the company noted that this update is applicable for "ultra-low latency live streams" only, the standard live streaming experience remains the same. According to the tech giant, the 'Q&A' feature in Meet will offer an easy way to better engage audiences and help them get their questions answered, both at work and in school, whereas 'polls' can be used to identify topics that need more discussion or test understanding of the meeting content.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features for its Chromebook Plus laptops that will allow users to chat with Gemini, reimagine photos and others. Starting at $350, Chromebook Plus devices provide additional AI features such as industry-leading security, Google apps, and extended battery life.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?