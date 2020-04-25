Google Meet rolls out Zoom-like 16-grid video conferencing layout

Google Meet has rolled out a 16-grid video conferencing layout like the one provided by Zoom. Goggle has changed Hangouts and renamed it Google Meet.

The company has made a conscious push towards Google Meet, a gallery view for meetings, being the premier video conferencing app. Google has rolled out Meet to G suite users and expects it to take on companies like "Zoom".

The new gallery view is available to all the Google Meet users globally. Previously Goole Meet allowed only four participants to view each other at one time but now with the new feature 16 participants will be able to hold a meeting at one go.

Meet is fully integrated with G Suite, so you can join meetings directly from a Calendar event or email invite. The important event details are available whether a person is joining from a computer, phone, or conference room.

With Meet's specially designed iOS and Android apps, a person can see their meetings for the day with all the important information from Calendar, then join with a tap. G Suite's Enterprise edition also creates a dial-in phone number for each meeting, so every guest has a great experience – even on the road without wifi or data.