Google Messages cross 500 mn installs on Play Store

The number is significant because Google does not require phone- makers to pre-install this app as a part of the Google Mobile Services package, despite which, the app seems to be in good use.

San Francisco: The Messages app from Google has surpassed 500 million installs on Play Store in the past few days.

The number is significant because Google does not require phone- makers to pre-install this app as a part of the Google Mobile Services package, despite which, the app seems to be in good use, 9To5Google reported on Monday,

Launched in 2014, Google`s official texting app allows users to exchange texts, GIFs, emojis, stickers, pictures, videos as well as audios, just like Apple`s iMessage.

Some smartphones like Google`s Pixel line-up as well as Android One devices from Nokia and Huawei uses Google Messages as the default client for SMS.

The 500 million installs mark has also landed Google Messages in the top 25 apps of the communication category in the Play Store with a 4.2 star rating, the report added.

Windows-maker Microsoft also has its instant messaging Universal Windows Platform app for Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile called "Microsoft Messaging".

Tags:
GooglePlay StoreSmartphone
