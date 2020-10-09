Google Nest Audio smart speaker launched in India – Know price, specs and other details

New Delhi: Google has launched the audio smart speaker 'Nest Audio' in India. The Google Nest Audio will be available via Flipkart Big Billion Days sale from October 16 at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 for a limited period.

Nest Audio smart speaker has an actual price of Rs 7,999. The smart speaker 'Nest Audio' is 75 per cent louder and has 50 per cent stronger bass than the original Google Home.

The Nest Audio smart speaker uses a 19mm tweeter for consistent high-frequency coverage and clear vocals, and a 75mm mid-woofer that really brings the bass.

Google said it completed more than 500 hours of tuning to ensure balanced lows, mids and highs so nothing is lacking or overbearing.

Nest Audio will be available in India in Chalk and Charcoal colour options.

Meanwhile, the company has said that its Pixel 4a smartphone will be available in the country via Flipkart Big Billion Days sale from October 16 at a special discounted price of Rs 29,999. Google Pixel 4a price in India has been set at Rs 31,999. However, for a limited period, the company is offering the smartphone for Rs 29,999.

The Pixel 4a features a 5.8-inch OLED display. The phone has a matte finish and includes Pixel's signature colour pop power button in mint.

The rear camera supports HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities, and fused video stabilisation.

There is also optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone houses a 3140mAh battery that supports a 18W fast charging.

With IANS Inputs