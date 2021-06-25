Google Nest Mini for Rs 1? Check Flipkart’s amazing offer on Pixel

New Delhi: Flipkart is offering its customers a chance to buy Google Nest Mini for almost free, as buyers will have to pay just Rs 1 to get the smart speaker delivered to their doorsteps. Currently, Google Nest Mini is retailing on Flipkart at Rs 2999. However, you can buy the device at just Rs 1 if you buy it along with the purchase of Google Pixel 4a from the Walmart-owned e-commerce major. Well, that’s the deal, which is a bargain if you’re planning to upgrade your smartphone anytime soon.

Google Pixel 4a is currently selling on Flipkart at Rs 31,999, which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone sports a 14.76 cm (5.81 inch) Full HD+ display.

Customers can also use bank offers to buy Google Pixel 4a at cheaper rates. For instance, if you possess a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card then you’re eligible for a 5% cashback. This means that if you purchase Google Pixel 4a at the current selling price which is Rs 32,000, you’ll get a cashback of Rs 1600 on the smartphone. Also Read: PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended again by 3 months, check last date here

Google Pixel 4a was launched in 2020, and so far has received positive reviews from customers, especially related to its camera features. In the rear, the 12.2MP rear camera can easily shoot clear pictures while the front 8MP is for picture-perfect selfies.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, and a 3140 mAh battery with 18 W USB Type C power charging support. Also Read: Income Tax deadline under Vivad se Vishwas scheme extended for 2 months