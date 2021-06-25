PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended again by 3 months, check last date here

New Delhi: The Indian government has extended the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline one more time. This time, the deadline has been extended by three months again to September 30, 2021, from the existing deadline for June 30, 2021.

Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur took it to Twitter to announce the deadline extension. The government has likely extended the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline due to the ongoing pandemic. Prior to this, the government has already extended the deadline thrice.

The first deadline was March 31, 2020, which was extended to June 30, 2020, and then to March 31, 2021. The last time, the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline was extended to June 30, 2021. However, the new deadline is September 30, 2021.

You can easily check if your Aadhaar card is linked to PAN using a simple online tool. You can this direct link to know the status of the Aadhaar-PAN linking.

Relief to Income Tax Payer ✅Time to invest in residential house for tax deduction extension for more than 3 months. ✅PAN Aadhar Linking Extension of 3 months ✅Vivad se Vishwas Payment without interest - extension by 2 months from 30th June to 31st August https://t.co/xRz1SxfzKS pic.twitter.com/hEOLqXzGHh — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 25, 2021

However, Indians should note that the government has only extended the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking and that the repercussions of not doing so standstill. For instance, pan card holders who have still not linked it with their Aadhaar card will have to eke out higher Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) from October 1.

Live TV

#mute