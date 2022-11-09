Losing THIS video game could be DEADLY for you! Oculus founder makes 'killer' VR set that blasts if...

New Delhi: Oculus founder has something dangerous in its arsenal. The founder Palmer Luckey has claimed to build a VR headset that will kill the wearer if he/she dies in the game. In his blog post, Luckey said he was halfway to making a true NerveGear. A device that will emit lethal level microwaves that will kill the human brain. However, as of now it’s ‘a piece of office art’ that needs a lot of development to become a reality. Oculus was bought by Meta.

ALSO READ | US-software company Salesforce lays off hundreds of employees: Report

Luckey informed in the blog post that Nervegear aims to become an incredible device that perfectly recreates reality using a direct neural interaface capable of killing the user.

ALSO READ | Archean Chemical Industries IPO; Check GMP, Price band, and other key details

“The idea of tying your real life to your virtual avatar has always fascinated me – you instantly raise the stakes to the maximum level and force people to fundamentally rethink how they interact with the virtual world and the players inside it,” he wrote in his blog.

“Pumped up graphics might make a game look more real, but only the threat of serious consequences can make a game feel real to you and every other person in the game. This is an area of videogame mechanics that has never been explored, despite the long history of real-world sports revolving around similar stakes.” He added.

How did he come up with the idea?

It all started when thousands of Sword Art Online fans reached out to him – asking to create the NerveGear in reality. It hit him hard and he started working on this idea.

What is popular fiction Sword Art Online?

Sword Art Online is a Japanese light novel series in which thousands of VRMMORPG gamers were trapped by a mad scientist inside a death game that could be escaped through completion. If their hit points dropped to zero, their brain would be bombarded by extraordinarily powerful microwaves, supposedly killing the user.