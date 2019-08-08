close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google Pixel 4 may bring super smooth display: Report

To be launched in October, the Pixel 4 handset is expected to come with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display while the larger Pixel 4XL would boast a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ panel, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

Google Pixel 4 may bring super smooth display: Report

San Francisco: A leak on Google's upcoming Pixel 4 and 4XL smartphones suggest that the devices could include a super smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate and 6GB RAM.

To be launched in October, the Pixel 4 handset is expected to come with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display while the larger Pixel 4XL would boast a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ panel, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Pixel 4 device would come with a square camera module at the back which would house a dual rear camera setup.

This is new because until now all Pixel models have only had a single camera sensor at the back.

The speculation also suggests that the phone would either have an in-display fingerprint sensor or a 3D face unlock module at the front, or both.

The bottom edge of the phone seems to feature two external speakers with a USB-C port in between.

In addition, it also appears that the Pixel 4 device would not feature any front-firing speakers like the previous Pixel models.

The device would be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset and run the upcoming Android Q operating system (OS).

Tags:
GoogleGoogle Pixel 4Google 4XL
Next
Story

Android Q's final beta released ahead of official launch

Must Watch

PT33M8S

Watch Debate: Why left is supporting Pakistan on Article 370?