Google Pixel 5a 5G with 4,680 mAh battery launched: Check price, specs and India launch details

New Delhi: Google has launched the Google Pixel 5a 5G, an upgrade to the Pixel 4a 5G which was launched last year, on Wednesday (August 18) globally. Since Pixel 5a 5G is an upgrade to Pixel 4a 5G, the newly launched smartphone shares a similar design and several specifications with the predecessor.

However, Pixel 5a 5G is better in almost every aspect, considering the fact that the smartphone sports a larger display, improved dust and water resistance, battery and more at lower prices than Pixel 4a 5G.

Google Pixel 5a 5G price

Google has launched the Google Pixel 5a at a price point of $449, which roughly translates into Rs 33,400. The tech giant has started taking pre-orders in the US and Japan, and the first sale of the phone will be conducted on August 26.

Google Pixel 5a 5G variants

Google has launched the Pixel 5a 5G in only one variant which packs 6GB RAM and offers 128GB storage. Surprisingly, the smartphone is also launched in just one single colour - Mostly Black.

Google Pixel 5a 5G specifications

Google Pixel 5a 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC processor, which is coupled with the Adreno 620 GPU to make multi-processing or heavy gaming smoother and fun.

The smartphone runs on the Android 11 operating system and packs a 6.34-inch full-HD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels. Coming to the camera setup, the smartphone sports two cameras at the back: one primary 12.2-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Moreover, the Google Pixel 5a 5G is backed by a 4,680 mAh battery, which is a lot better than its predecessor. Also Read: Gold Price Today, 18 August 2021: Gold prices on a topsy-turvy track, down nearly Rs 9,000 from record highs

Will Google launch Pixel 5a 5G in India?

The chances of an Indian launch of the Google Pixel 5a 5G smartphone anytime soon are bleak. The tech giant didn’t even launch the Pixel 4a 5G in India, which makes the launch of Pixel 5a 5G in India a little more doubtful. Also Read: LPG cylinder prices August 18, 2021: LPG gas rates become costlier, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

Moreover, the Google Pixel 5a series could be the last smartphone from Google with a charger in the box, as the much-awaited Pixel 6 series will be launched without a bundled charger.