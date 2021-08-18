हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LPG

LPG cylinder prices August 18, 2021: LPG gas rates become costlier, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

Meanwhile, Oil marketing companies have finally reduced the retail price of diesel by 20 paise per litre in the national capital, thus passing on the benefit of softening global oil and product prices to consumers, although there is no respite for petrol consumers. OMCs kept petrol prices unchanged for the 32nd consecutive day.

New Delhi: Adding further woes to the customers already reeling under higher fuel prices, LPG Cylinder cooking gas price has been hiked across India by the OMCs. 

The price of LPG cylinder cooking gas price has been hiked by Rs 25 per bottle. A 14.2-kg subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs Rs 859.5 in the national capital as well as in Mumbai. LPG cylinder will be available at Rs 886 per cylinder in Kolkata while in Chennai LPG cylinders will come at Rs 875.5.

After the price reduction diesel is now priced at Rs 89.67 in Delhi. The pump price of auto fuels has been static since July 18. Across the country as well, diesel prices fell between 20-25 paise per litre while petrol remained at the same level prevailing for the last one month. Global crude prices have now softened to below $ 70 a barrel after it swung in all directions in July starting with a low of $70 a barrel to quickly rise to over $ 77 a barrel, only to fall soon below $ 70 a barrel and crossing $ 75 a barrel later in the month.

