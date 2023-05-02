Google Pixel 6a Available Under Rs 27,000 On Flipkart: Check How To Get It

New Delhi: The Pixel 6a is the device you should consider if you're seeking for a nice phone for less than Rs 30,000. You can now purchase it on Flipkart for much less money thanks to offers on smartphones. It's interesting that the Google mid-range phone is offered on the online store with bank offers as well as exchange offers.

The item, which was previously over Rs 30,000 in price, is now available on Flipkart for less than Rs 27,000. You can trade in your old phone for the new one to further reduce the price.

The Google Pixel 6a is now available on Flipkart for Rs 27,900, down from its initial price of Rs 43,900. However, SBI card holders are eligible for a Rs. 1250 discount on the Pixel 6a. This will reduce the cost to Rs 26,000 instead.

Currently, Flipkart will also pay up to Rs 26750 for your old phone. That entirely depends on the make and model of your old phone. If you have a mid-range phone, don't expect to receive the exact amount that Flipkart has quoted.

However, if you are exchanging in a high-end Samsung phone or an older iPhone, you might get closer to Rs 15,000 in return. Therefore, the price of the device will drop to Rs 16,900 even if you receive the minimum value for your old phone of Rs 10,000.

The 6.1-inch OLED screen of the Google Pixel 6a has a full-HD+ resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass 4 is used to protect the display. An octa-core Google Tensor SoC, a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of internal storage power the smartphone.

The smartphone has two rear cameras, one with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and the other with a 12-megapixel secondary lens.

The Google Pixel 6a has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Pixel 6a supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Additionally, the smartphone has a USB Type-C port for charging. A 4,410mAh battery with support for fast charging is built into the Pixel 6a.