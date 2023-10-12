Google Pixel 8 Sale Starts Today: Where Can You Get It At Cheapest Price? Check Bank Offers, Price, And More

New Delhi: The Pixel 8, Google's most recent flagship smartphone, is now available on Flipkart. The phone will be on sale later today and is currently up for pre-order on Flipkart. The Pixel 8 is one of the major Android releases of this year and was unveiled at the Made by Google event last week.

Google Pixel 8: Price

On Flipkart, the price of the Pixel 8 for the 8GB RAM/128 GB storage variant is Rs 75,999, and for the 8GB RAM/256 GB storage variant, it is Rs 82,999.

Google Pixel 8: Colour Options

Three color choices are available for the phone: Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.

Google Pixel 8: Bank Offers

Flipkart's listing for the Pixel 8 indicates that using credit cards from ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Axis Bank will result in a significant Rs 8,000 reduction off the device's launch price.

Google Pixel 8: Specifications

The 6.2-inch Actual display on the Google Pixel 8 has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With a 50 MP wide primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.5 MP selfie camera, the Google Pixel 8 offers good photography performance.

It has a 4,575 mAh battery that enables quick charging. The Tensor G3 CPU is also used by the Pixel 8 smartphone. It offers storage options of up to 256GB and has 8GB of RAM as standard.