Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Launched In India With Gemini AI Features And Free Google VPN; Check Specs, Price

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold India Launch: Google has launched its second-generation Pixel foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the Indian market. The foldable phone was unveiled at the company’s latest Made by Google hardware event. Notably, this is the first foldable phone from Google to launch in India.

Apart from the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the company has also rolled out the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones at the event. The newly launched phone is taller, narrower, slimmer, and lighter than the Pixel Fold. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold phone will be available in Obsidian (grey) and Porcelain (off-white) colours.

Remember when all phones pretty much did the same stuff? Until they didn’t.



Introducing Google #Pixel9 with Gemini. Welcome to the era where new phones actually do new things.#MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/M2mAVRHLcK — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 13, 2024

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price In India, Availability:

The price of this foldable smartphone stands at Rs 1,72,999. Consumers can buy the smartphone in India through Flipkart.com, Croma, and Reliance Digital. However, the company hasn’t revealed the Indian sale date.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications:

The foldable phone features an 8-inch LTPO OLED Super Actual Flex inner screen with a resolution of 2076x2152 pixels, delivering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2700 nits. The device is equipped with a 4,650mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging and Qi wireless charging.

The outer display is a 6.3-inch OLED Actual screen with a resolution of 1080x2424 pixels, offering the same 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness as the inner screen. The outer screen is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, ensuring enhanced durability against scratches and drops.

The foldable phone is powered by the Tensor G4 processor paired with a Titan M2 security co-processor. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus, and a 10.8MP telephoto zoom lens offering 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom, all supporting 4K video recording at 60 fps.

The cover camera is a 10MP sensor with 4K60 fps video support, while the inner display houses another 10MP camera. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will ship with Android 14 out of the box. Google also promises 7 years of OS and security updates, ensuring long-term software support.

Here's a first look at the vision for Gemini Live. In the future, it will be a multi-modal experience that allows you to explore the world in a whole new way and even connect to your apps during your Live conversation. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/Y0HjX8S5e7 — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) August 13, 2024

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's Gemini AI Features

The foldable phone comes with a new Tensor G4 SoC along with newer connectivity options which include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and UWB. The phone includes exclusive Google AI features such as Add Me, Pixel Screenshot, and Reimagine.

It also comes with a free Google VPN and a 1-year Google One AI Premium plan, which includes Gemini Advanced, Gemini integration in Gmail and Docs, and 2TB of cloud storage.