Google Pixel fold likely to feature ultra-micro-hole camera set

New Delhi: Tech giant Google`s upcoming foldable smartphone -- Pixel Fold -- is likely to feature a `full screen` interior with an ultra-micro-hole camera set on the phone`s frame. The proposed Pixel foldable`s back is more in line with the upcoming Pixel 7, suggesting it will sport a camera visor with holes cut out for the camera sensors, citing a tipster, Android Central reported.

Flipping it around, the front of the phone could be similar to the OPPO Find N with a "relatively small-sized large screen" that folds inward, the report said.

The leaker then described the camera placement and potential display appearance. Apparently, the outer screen could feature a centre-mounted punch hole display, which is par-four-the-course for many large-screen foldable.

However, the inner screen would not have one, opting for an essentially uninterrupted display. In place of a punch hole, the leaker suggests there will be an "ultra-micro-hole camera" set within the frame of the phone.

A report in May said that Google had delayed the release of its first foldable smartphone, the so-called Pixel Notepad foldable phone, until 2023. The device will likely cost less than the $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.