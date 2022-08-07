New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, one of India's largest business tycoons, is highly active on social media, and his tweets continue to catch people's attention. The Mahindra Group Chair's recent tweet on LEGO selling Taj Mahal sets is becoming more popular.

Anand Mahindra shared a photo from the Manhattan, New York, LEGO store where the White House boxes were still intact but the Taj Mahal sets appeared to be out of stock.

“Lego store in Manhattan, New York. Interesting that the Taj Mahal flies off the shelf faster and is out of stock but the White House is plentiful…Maybe there should be some kind of Lego Group Index of relative brand values!” the billionaire tweeted.

Lego store in Manhattan New York. Interesting that the Taj Mahal flies off the shelf faster and is out of stock but the White House is plentiful…Maybe there should be some kind of @LEGO_Group Index of relative brand values! pic.twitter.com/5tgZdwNxCQ August 4, 2022

His tweet has received over 1,900 likes, over 130 retweets, and numerous responses from his followers in the comments section. Read More:

There is no denying that the Taj Mahal is a magnificent sight and that it promotes Indian tourism. A user who shared the same opinion remarked, "Must be happening. Good for us. A wonder of the world (architectural marvel) rightly getting more appreciation than at home. Taj as the pride of India will stand tall forever. Rich tributes to our culture and history. Wish more orders come from Lego Store. Jai Hind." Read More: Gold price today, August 7: Gold rates drop; yellow metal stands at Rs 51,870

There are at least two Taj Mahal Lego sets that can be seen on the internet, though, as other people also noted. They provided some alternative options for the banner that said "out of stock." Read More: 7th Pay Commission: Govt may hike DA in second half of 2022; Know when it will be implemented

“With all due respect, maybe the out-of-stock message banner is generic and not particular to the Taj Mahal Lego set. In the picture it looks like there are at least 2 Lego sets of Taj Mahal on the shelf,” read a comment.

Additionally, it was noted that the Taj Mahal sets cost a little more than the White House ones. The price of the former was $119.99 (about Rs 9,000), while the price of the latter was $99.99. (around Rs 7,000).

A company that creates and manufactures toys is called LEGO. Their headquarters are in Denmark, and they normally offer a variety of gears and accessories along with interlocking plastic blocks.