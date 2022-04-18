Google Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 may launch soon

San Francisco: Tech giant Google is likely planning to launch its upcoming Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 soon.

According to GizmoChina, tipster Evan Blass has hinted that the Google Pixel Watch that runs on Wear OS 3.1 could be launched soon.

The smart wearable device has been a subject of speculation and uncertainty for quite some time.

Blass said that the Pixel Rohan's launch is imminent, although there are no specific dates 2022 seems to be it, the report said.

The codename Rohan has long been associated with the first-ever Google smartwatch. However, it does not necessarily imply that the device will bear the Rohan moniker when it is eventually released.

Google could adopt a more catchy marketing name for a device primed to rival the big hitters in the field like Apple and Samsung, the report said.

The Pixel Watch will run on the latest version of the Wear OS, which is version 3.1. However, Wear OS 3.1 may just introduce a few improvements in capabilities and aesthetics above version 3.0.

The new operating system should provide some head start for the rookie smartwatch, It remains to be seen the manner of improvements the Google Pixel Rohan will deliver above current leading models like the Apple Watch.

There were rumoured launch dates of May 11, July, and October 2022, adding to the uncertainty around the smartwatch. The May date coincides with the 2022 I/O Conference and could be a credible date for the launch, as per the report.