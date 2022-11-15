Google Play introduces UPI subscription feature in India -- Details Inside

New Delhi: Google has announced that users in India now can make subscription-based purchase on Google Play store using UPI (Unified Payment Interface). Earlier, users can only have the option of prominent credit and debit cards such as VISA.

Google on Tuesday announced to introduce UPI Autopay on Google Play in India. The feature would help people to make recurring payments using any UPI appication that supports it.

‘UPI Autopay makes setting up subscription easy. After selecting a subscritpion plan for purchase, simple tap on the payment method in the cart, select “Pay with UPI”, and then approve the purchase in your supported UPI app,” Google wrote in the blog.

Google introduced UPI Payment option in 2019

Google introduced UPI Payment option in 2019 to expand the options for users to make in-app purchase on Goolge Play. UPI has supercharged the mobile payments framework in India, and on Google Play as well, we have seen UPI-based transactions enable many people to access and enjoy many helpful apps.

Google is making cyber-space protective

It launched the online safety lessons last month. The lessons feature Khan Academy Founder, Sal Khan, and Google security experts, giving actionable tips to help keep your online accounts secure, browse the web safely, detect phishing attemps and more.