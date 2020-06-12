Google releases Android 11 beta for Pixel phone user –Here’s what’s new

New Delhi: Google has released Android 11 beta for Pixel phone users bringing features like screen recorder, updated Voice Access, improved performance, and an improved share menu that makes it easier to share content from your phone.

Google said that these features in Beta are available on Pixel 2+ phones currently while it will bring the features to devices in the coming weeks.

Originally, the first beta version of Android 11 was expected to drop in May during the Google I/O Developers Conference. But the Covid-19 pandemic forced Google to cancel the annual event and the company decided to move the beta release to June 3, which was further postponed owing to the ongoing protests in the US over the death of African-American George Floyd.

What’s inside the Google Android 11 beta?

Android 11 will move all of your conversations across multiple messaging apps to a dedicated space in the notification section, so that you can easily see them, respond to them and manage your conversations all in one place, Google blog says.

“You can mark a conversation as priority to give it preference so you never miss an important message. These key conversations show up on your always-on display and can even “break through” a Do Not Disturb setting,” Google said.

The Bubbles feature Android 11 helps you respond and engage with important conversations without switching back and forth between your current task and the messaging app. You can open a bubble for your conversation right from the notification.

When you type using Gboard in Android 11, you’ll get relevant and automatic suggestions for emoji and text.

“You can quickly access and control your smart devices in one place by long pressing on the power button. Adjusting the temperature, turning on the lights or unlocking the front door can now be done with a tap without opening multiple apps,” Google said in its blog.

The search engine gain also introduced new media controls in Android 11, so that you can quickly and conveniently switch the device your audio or video content is playing on.