GOOGLE

Google Releases New Security Update To Fix Zero-Day Vulnerability In Chrome; Here’s How To Update

Earlier, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) also issued a warning against the vulnerability on Google Chrome for desktop.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 13, 2024, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The tech giant Google has released a security update for the Chrome browser to fix the fifth zero-day vulnerability that was being exploited by hackers. Now, Google has rolled out the 124.0.6367.201/.202 versions for Mac and Windows, and 124.0.6367.201 versions for Linux in a phased manner. 

These updates will be available to all users in the coming weeks. Earlier, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) also issued a warning against the vulnerability on Google Chrome for desktop. India’s cyber security unit, which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said that the security flaw may allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. 

Google said in its official blog post that it is aware that an exploit for CVE-2024-4671 exists in the wild. (Also Read: Google Doodle Celebrates Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2024 In India With Inked Index Finger Display On Homepage)

Here's how to update Google Chrome browser on your device

Step 1:

Locate the Chrome icon on your laptop's desktop or in the Start menu and double-click to open it.

Step 2:

Navigate to the top-right corner of the window and locate the icon with three vertical dots. Click on it to open the Chrome menu.

Step 3: 

In the menu, find and click on the "Help" option. 

Step 4:

From the "Help" submenu, select "About Google Chrome." It opens a new tab displaying your current Chrome version and update availability.

Step 5: 

If there's an update, click "Update Google Chrome." If not, you're on the latest version.

Step 6: 

Click on the "Relaunch" button to restart Chrome with the updated version. 

