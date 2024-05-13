Google Doodle Celebrates Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2024 In India With Inked Index Finger Display On Homepage

New Delhi: Google Doodle Today is celebrating the festival of democracy that is Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India. The doodle, which temporarily replaces the iconic "Google" logo on the search engine's homepage, showing an uplifted index finger marked with indelible ink, capturing the essence of Indian elections.

Upon clicking, the tech giant Google directs the user to the search results related to the latest Lok Sabha elections 2024 updates. The fourth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections is taking place in 96 parliamentary constituencies in 9 states and 1 Union Territory.

To recall, the Google Doodle also celebrated with the inked finger icon were incorporated into the Google logo in the earlier phases which were held on April 19, April 26 and 7 May. Notably, the Google Doodle on the fourth phase of voting in General Elections will be visible only to people living in India. (Also Read: Realme GT 6T Launch Date Confirmed in India, To Come With India's First Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chip; Check Expected Specs And Date)

These Google Doodles come in various formats, such as images, animations, slideshows, videos, and interactive games, providing users with a range of engaging experiences. Over 19 lakh poll officials are stationed at 1.92 lakh polling booths to assist more than 17.7 crore voters including 8.73 crore females, who will exercise their franchise.

Prime Minister on his social media 'X' urged the eligible voters to perform their duty to strengthen the democracy. He called upon the citizens across the 96 constituencies to vote in large numbers. (Also Read: Google Doodle Celebrates Mother's Day 2024 With Heartwarming Tribute To Maternal Bond)

He wrote, "In today’s 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 States and UTs are going to the polls. I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let’s all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!"