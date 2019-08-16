close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google rolling out new features to Chrome OS in August

Google is also including an updated camera app for the Pixelbook and select Chromebook machines. In addition to that, Google has updated the Camera app UI for navigating between new modes, like square mode and portrait mode.

Google rolling out new features to Chrome OS in August

San Francisco: Google is rolling out a major Chrome OS update for the month of August, complete with new features like improved media playback, an updated camera app for the Pixelbook and more.

For media controls, one can now open system menu and see all of the tabs or apps on Chromebook that are playing audio tracks and control them from one place, Google wrote in a blog-post on Thursday.

Google is also including an updated camera app for the Pixelbook and select Chromebook machines. In addition to that, Google has updated the Camera app UI for navigating between new modes, like square mode and portrait mode.

A "Clear all" button has also arrived for notifications. With this, one can now check and clear notifications from Play Store apps on Chromebook and dismiss notifications with the "Clear all" button.

Tags:
GoogleChromeChrome OS
Next
Story

Latest Microsoft update slows some Surface devices to 400MHz

Must Watch

PT6M23S

President and Health Minister visit Arun Jaitley, who is on life support system