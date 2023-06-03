topStoriesenglish2617338
Google Rolling Out New Viewer Mode In Meet

When using Google Meet for large meetings, designating attendees as "viewers" will help reduce potential meeting distractions, like audio disruptions.

Jun 03, 2023

New Delhi: Tech giant Google is rolling out a new viewer mode in its video communication service 'Meet', which will allow users to select "Everyone is a viewer" when creating their Calendar invite. Viewers are meeting attendees who cannot share their audio or video into the meeting, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Friday.

When using Google Meet for large meetings, designating attendees as "viewers" will help reduce potential meeting distractions, like audio disruptions. Also, this will keep the attendees focused on the speaker and the content of the meeting.

"When it's time for the larger group to engage, hosts can transition viewers to contributors," the company said.

"Viewers will be able to use Meet features such as Q&As and polls. Viewers will not be able to use in-meeting chat or emoji reactions-- viewer support for these features is coming in the future," it added. Meanwhile, in April this year, the tech giant had rolled out a 1080p video call option for users of its video communication service, in an effort to enhance the user experience.

