topStoriesenglish2610379
NewsTechnology
GOOGLE

Google Says Won't Delete Inactive YouTube Accounts Inactive For 2 Years

Google updated its blog post, saying "We do not have plans to delete accounts with YouTube videos at this time".

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 04:22 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Google Says Won't Delete Inactive YouTube Accounts Inactive For 2 Years

New Delhi: Google has clarified that it will not delete accounts with YouTube videos, after announcing that it will delete personal accounts and their content that haven't been used or signed in for at least 2 years.

The company updated its blog post, saying "We do not have plans to delete accounts with YouTube videos at this time".

It came as a relief to several users that YouTube videos will remain untouched.

Starting later this year, if a Google Account has not been used or signed into for at least 2 years, the company may delete the account and its contents -- including content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos.

"Our internal analysis shows abandoned accounts are at least 10x less likely than active accounts to have 2-step-verification set up," Google said in its announcement. "Meaning, these accounts are often vulnerable, and once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to a vector for unwanted or even malicious content, like spam."

The policy only applies to personal Google Accounts, and will not affect accounts for organisations like schools or businesses.

While the policy takes effect now, it will not immediately impact users with an inactive account and "the earliest we will begin deleting accounts is December 2023," said Google.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818