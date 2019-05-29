close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google Search to rank sites by their mobile versions

For older and existing websites, Google would determine their readiness for "mobile-first indexing" based on the parity of content including text, images, videos, links and structured data as well as other meta-data-like titles and descriptions.

Google Search to rank sites by their mobile versions

San Francisco: Google has announced that starting July 1, all new websites would be analysed and ranked on Search on the basis of "mobile-first indexing".

"Mobile-first indexing" means Google would consider the mobile version of any new website for evaluating, indexing and ranking the site, instead of the desktop version which was used primarily.

"We`re happy to announce that `mobile-first indexing` will be enabled by default for all new, previously unknown to Google Search websites, starting July 1, 2019," John Mueller, Developer Advocate, Google, wrote in a blog-post on Tuesday.

For older and existing websites, Google would determine their readiness for "mobile-first indexing" based on the parity of content including text, images, videos, links and structured data as well as other meta-data-like titles and descriptions.

"We will notify them through Search Console once they`re seen as being ready. Since the default state for new websites will be `mobile-first indexing`, there`s no need to send a notification," Mueller said.

Google said it is pleased to see that "mobile-first indexing" has come a long way.

"We`re happy to see how the web has evolved from being focused on desktop to becoming mobile-friendly, and now to being mostly crawlable and indexable with mobile user-agents," Muller said.

Tags:
GoogleGoogle searchMobile phone
Next
Story

Apple set to unveil iOS 13, major upgrades

Must Watch

PT58S

Watch top news stories of 29th May, 2019