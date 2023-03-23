topStoriesenglish2586994
Google Services Down! Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive Not Opening For Many Users

Downdetector tweeted that user reports indicate Google is having problems since 11:22 AM, Gmail is having problems since 11:22 AM IST and Youtube is having problems since 11:19 AM IST.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 01:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Google Services including Gmail, YouTube and Google Drive were not accessible for several users in India on Thursday. Downdetector, that tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform has also confirmed that Google services have been hit.

It tweeted that user reports indicate Google is having problems since 11:22 AM, Gmail is having problems since 11:22 AM IST and Youtube is having problems since 11:19 AM IST.

Meanwhile, Google had yesterday announced that it is opening up access to its ChatGPT competitor "Bard" as an early experiment for users to collaborate with generative AI. The early access to Bard has rolled out in the US and UK, and the company said it will expand the access over time to more countries and languages.

