Google Services Down! Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive Not Opening For Many Users

New Delhi: Google Services including Gmail, YouTube and Google Drive were not accessible for several users in India on Thursday. Downdetector, that tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform has also confirmed that Google services have been hit.

It tweeted that user reports indicate Google is having problems since 11:22 AM, Gmail is having problems since 11:22 AM IST and Youtube is having problems since 11:19 AM IST.

User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 11:19 AM IST. https://t.co/1uvCuscQWn RT if you're also having problems #Youtubedown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) March 23, 2023

User reports indicate Gmail is having problems since 11:22 AM IST. https://t.co/3XlFzLp1yo RT if you're also having problems #Gmaildown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) March 23, 2023

User reports indicate Google is having problems since 11:22 AM IST. https://t.co/SdqzeCki60 RT if you're also having problems #Googledown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) March 23, 2023

