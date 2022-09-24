Google to launch its first smartwatch 'Pixel Watch' on October 6; Here's what to expect

New Delhi: Google is set to launch the next series of its premium phone Google Pixel 7 and Pro at Google launch event on October 6. The company will reveal the prices and specifications of the phones at the launch. Google’s first smartwatch called the ‘Pixel Watch’ is going to be realeased with the smartphones, for which it has realeased a new video teaser. The Pixel watch will be a high-end wearable with a design that looks fresh and unique.

The October Made By Google event will take place in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Thursday, October 6th, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Additionally, the event will be live-streamed. After the event, we anticipate that all of the gadgets unveiled by Google will be available for pre-order.

Google Pixel watch Specification

The most recent Google Pixel Watch video tries to elevate the wearable's image while preserving its feature-rich Wear OS operating system. According to a recent leak, the Pixel Watch would cost more than the Apple Watch, leaving it outside of most price ranges for smartwatches. The Pixel Watch is simply established in the marketing film as a high-end product, and Google wants you to be aware of it so you may consider it an alternative to the Apple Watch.

The Pixel Watch shows off its very round display that supports detachable straps. The curved edges of the dial look premium, while the crown on the side gives a fuller look to the Pixel Watch. The video shows close-up shots of the Pixel Watch and what it looks like when someone wears it. Google has not shared any additional information through this video, though. The colour variants shown off were confirmed previously, while the design was also revealed.