Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Event 2022 today: Live updates
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Event 2022 in India: Check all the details related to latest Pixel flagships devices, the expected specifications and prices. Watch all the action live here starting at 7.30 pm.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Google is all set to launch new Pixel 7 series of smartphones --the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch on Thursday globally. The products will be launched during the ‘Made By Google’ event. The global event is scheduled at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST).
Designed to work together. Built to work for you.
The Google Pixel Collection brings together Pixel's phones, watch, and buds for personalized help throughout your day.
Sign up for updates and join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET: https://t.co/coOMYFSqPS pic.twitter.com/KvsYZBVAsK — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 3, 2022
The tech giant had first teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at I/O in May. The devices are rumoured to house 50MP main camera, the same as the Pixel 6. Both the upcoming smartphones may come with an upgraded 11MP front camera.
Some reports have previously claimed that Google's upcoming flagship smartphone --Pixel 7 Pro-- will reportedly come with minor upgrades as compared to its predecessor.
Stay tuned with us for the Live updates on Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch launch today
LIVE Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Event 2022 Today in India Latest updates:
'Made by Google' livestream will begin at 7:30 pm IST and viewers can watch it on Google YouTube channel.
Prices are expected to remain the same -- $600 for a Pixel 7, $900 for a Pixel 7 Pro, reports have claimed
The battery will be basically the same with 5,000mAh capacity and support for 30W fast charging (though whether the phone actually hits 30W remains to be seen). Wireless charging will be supported on both Pixel 7 models.
The display sounds the same as before -- a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. That will remain a major selling point over the FHD+ 90Hz display of the vanilla Pixel 7.
The selfie camera will have a subtle change as well -- resolution will remain at 11MP, though the new module is expected to have autofocus (using a new Samsung 3J1 sensor).
The Pro phone is expected to have a similar 50MP main, 12MP ultra wide and 48MP telephoto setup as its predecessor, though the tele camera will allegedly use a new sensor, a Samsung GM1 stepping in to replace the Sony IMX586.
As per reports, the Pro model will be available in 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. There is no word on a 12GB/512GB model like the current phones.
Previously, Google showed off renders of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro which shows that each comes with an aluminum camera bar and the improved Tensor G2 chip, reports said