Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Event 2022 today: Live updates

New Delhi: Google is all set to launch new Pixel 7 series of smartphones --the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch on Thursday globally. The products will be launched during the ‘Made By Google’ event. The global event is scheduled at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST).

Designed to work together. Built to work for you.



The Google Pixel Collection brings together Pixel's phones, watch, and buds for personalized help throughout your day.



Sign up for updates and join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET: https://t.co/coOMYFSqPS pic.twitter.com/KvsYZBVAsK — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 3, 2022

The tech giant had first teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at I/O in May. The devices are rumoured to house 50MP main camera, the same as the Pixel 6. Both the upcoming smartphones may come with an upgraded 11MP front camera.



Some reports have previously claimed that Google's upcoming flagship smartphone --Pixel 7 Pro-- will reportedly come with minor upgrades as compared to its predecessor.

Stay tuned with us for the Live updates on Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch launch today