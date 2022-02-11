Google to shut down 'Currents'

San Francisco: Tech giant Google has announced that it will shut down G Suite app, Currents, that was introduced in 2019.

Currents was to enable people have meaningful discussions and interactions across organisation, helping keep everyone in the know and allowing leaders to connect with their employees.

"With Spaces now available, starting in 2023, we are planning to wind down Google Currents and bring remaining content and communities over to the new Spaces experience," the company said in a blogpost.

"Before we do this, we will deliver new capabilities in Spaces to help you communicate and collaborate more effectively," it added.

These include support for larger communities and leadership communication, investments in advanced search, tools for content moderation, and more.

The company said it is also investing in search and discoverability, platform capabilities for app development, and enterprise-grade security and compliance, including data protection, data loss prevention (DLP), and Vault support.

Google said it will share a timeline for opting into data migration and other milestones in the coming months for organisations that are using Currents.

"Upgrading Google Currents to Spaces removes a separate, siloed destination for users, and provides organisations with a modern, enterprise-grade experience that reflects how the world is working today," the company said.

"Spaces provide a central place for teams to engage in topic-based discussions, share knowledge and ideas, move projects forward, and build communities and team culture," it added.

