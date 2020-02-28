हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google

Google Translate includes five new languages, reaches total of 108 languages

The latest addition takes the total capabilities of Google Translate to 108 languages. 

Google Translate includes five new languages, reaches total of 108 languages
Image courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: After four years, Google has added five new languages to its Translate service. As the official blog notes, Google Translate now offers support for five more languages including Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur, which are reportedly spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide. 

 

Google uses machine learning technology coupled with inputs from the Google Translate Community for languages without a lot of web content.

