Google update! Now easily transfer Gmail photos to Google Photos with ‘Save to Photos’ button, here’s how

New Delhi: Google is rolling out a new button ‘Save to Photos’, which will let Gmail users easily transfer photos received on an email to Google Photos. The American technology conglomerate is going to add the button to Gmail.

Users will need to press the button to save an emailed image to their Google Photos account in just a single click. The company is rolling out the feature for personal Gmail users, as well as its customers using Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business.

Gmail users will be able to use the buttons in the next couple of weeks. The ‘Save to Photos’ option will be added to the "Add to Drive" button. The feature currently has a major drawback as users will be able to save photos only in the JPEG format and not the PNG ones.

It is important to note that Google has released the feature at a time when its Photos service is undergoing a massive transformation. Just yesterday, Google Photos introduced a new tool to remove blurry photos and save drive storage.

Moreover, Google Photos is due for a policy change starting June 1 that will lead to no more free, unlimited storage for `high-quality photos, Mashable reported. The existing `high-quality compressed photos and videos are exempt from this change and will not count towards the 15GB default storage that comes with a Google account.