Google update! Use your smartphone to identify skin conditions at home

New Delhi: Google is working on an upcoming technology that will help you identify skin conditions with your smartphone, the tech giant announced at its recently concluded I/O event.

Google said that it is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help users identify some skin conditions by simply using their smartphone. This means that you’ll be able to identify various dermatological issues with your smartphone right at home.

The tool is expected to be launched by the end of 2021, and is marked as a Class I medical service in the European Union.

How to use Google’s skin diagnosis tool

For using this tool, all you need to do is point your smartphone camera towards the skin part that you feel isn’t completely healthy. You may have to capture shots from different angles to help the AI understand your skin complexity in a better way.

The technology will then ask you questions regarding your skin type and other questions such as how long you’ve had the issue, or what other symptoms are you experiencing. Your answers will help the AI in narrowing down the possibilities to limited disorders.

After you have answered all the questions, the AI will analyse the images shared by you to help you diagnose if you have any skin condition. The tool is designed in such a way that it can recognise 288 different skin conditions.

“The tool is not intended to provide a diagnosis nor be a substitute for medical advice as many conditions require clinician review, in-person examination, or additional testing like a biopsy. Rather we hope it gives you access to authoritative information so you can make a more informed decision about your next step,” Google said in its blog post.