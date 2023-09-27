New Delhi: Google's homepage features a funny doodle in honor of the company's 25th anniversary. All of Google's previous logos are included in the GIF, which concludes with the present design, which has two 'o's substituted with the number '25'.

Google was founded formally on September 27, 1998. The tech behemoth said in a blog post that its history began when PhD students Larry Page and Sergert Brin connected while studying computer science at Stanford University in the late 1990s.

The blog stated that the two started their work from their dorm rooms but later moved their operations to a rented garage, which became Google's first office. They worked to make the World Wide Web more accessible to people and began developing a prototype for a better search engine.

Our logo, which is featured in today's Doodle, has changed significantly since 1998, but our goal has remained the same: to organize the world's information and make it widely accessible and valuable. Google is used by billions of users worldwide for searching, connecting, working, playing, and SO MUCH MORE! We appreciate your support as we've changed over the past 25 years. The message stated, "We are excited to see where the future leads us, together.