Google's Nest WiFi Pro 6E price leaked ahead of launch; check features, other details

The new wifi router from tech giant Google has made its way to the B&H and is listed as coming soon. The router has been named Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E Router, claimed the 9to5google website. This confirms that the device comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology - the advanced connectivity standard that can provide 9.6Gbps in suitable conditions.

As per the B&H listing, the new device is priced at $199 compared to $169 for the 2019 Nest Wifi router and $99.99 for the device variant launched in 2020. The current Nest router provides a speed of up to 2.2Gbps. According to the 9to5google website, a 2-pack costs $299.99 and a 3-pack is $399.99. The device is available in Snow (white), Linen (light brown), Fog (light blue), and Lemongrass (light yellow/green) colour shades.

The device is likely to be a standalone router and won't double up as a network extender and Google Assistant speaker.

Since the device has been named 'Pro', it indicates that the existing Nest Wifi will not be discontinued.

The main difference between wifi 6 and 6E is that the latest version uses a third range of bandwidth of around 6 GHz to 7 GHz. However, the website reported that the 6E band won't be making much difference in the speed.

The device is likely to be launched at the Made by Google event on October 6 alongside the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch.